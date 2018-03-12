SCDOT Aiken honors 2 fallen employees with building named in their honor

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is hosting a ceremony in Aiken County. This is to name a building in honor two employees killed on the job 1 year ago.

It’ll be on Tuesday, March 13th at 3pm at SCDOT’s Beech Island Section Shed, 13855 Atomic Road, Beech Island.

SCDOT Aiken Maintenance employees Anthony "Tony" Redmond and Robert "Bob" Clark were killed by a vehicle on March 13, 2017, while inspecting a shoulder washout in Aiken County. The driver of the vehicle is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Families of Mr. Redmond and Mr. Clark, district office staff and Headquarters staff are expected to attend. Scheduled speakers include Deputy Secretary of Engineering Leland Colvin and Resident Maintenance Engineer Joe Winfield.

Immediately following the remarks, a sign designating the building as the Redmond-Clark Section Shed will be unveiled. An additional sign, to be located at the main entrance to the shed, will also be installed by crew members.

