Servers For Kids event on Thursday, live studio interview

Trump's plan to prevent school shootings focuses on gun training for teachers as well as mental health improvements but backs off raising the minimum purchase age for assault weapons.More >>
An airport official says a US-Bangla Airlines passenger plane has crashed as it landed at Kathmandu airport.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
