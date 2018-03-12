Servers For Kids event on Thursday, live studio interview - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Servers For Kids event on Thursday, live studio interview

(WFXG) -

Executive director of Communities in Schools, Laurie Cook and event chairman for Servers for Kids, Dennis Sodomka, joined FOX 54 for a live in-studio interview on Monday morning ahead of Thursday's Servers for Kids event.

FOX 54's Jay Jefferies is the lead server and FOX 54's Jake Rakoci will be joining him as a celebrity server.

You can buy tickets here.

Check out the interview.

