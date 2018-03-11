Whole Life Ministries plans for church security seminar

Whole Life Ministries in Augusta will host their second church security seminar to prepare residents in the event of an active shooter situation and several other scenarios.

Whole Life Ministries wants to make sure that no one ever feels unsafe while in church or anywhere. Head of Security, Tom Lewis, says they received an urge from the community to hold another seminar following the Texas church shooting in November of 2017. “We did a lot of foundation, surface-type stuff. This time is going to be more hands on because we’ve noticed that some of the people want to know how to implement stuff but don’t really know physically how to do it," says Tom Lewis.

The seminar will consist of six scenarios, starting with basic fundamentals all the way up to an active shooter scenario. The active shooter scenario will include actors and participants will have to respond in the safest way in real-time. “How many times does someone get into an active shoot? Not many. But when you can see it in front of you, it becomes more real than just on TV," says Lewis.

The scenarios will be led by law enforcement and security staff to help participants learn how to deescalate a situation. “Just to teach them more of what to do in situations and that’s what it’s really about because if you know your surroundings, it’s going to be a little bit easier. And those scenarios that we’re going to do, there’s two of them, if you don’t know what’s going on behind you, you need to because something’s going to happen.

says Lewis.

They’re hoping that other church groups will come out and take what they’ve learned back to their churches. “We’re trying to establish a good foundation to prepare them so when they do go to their churches, the church and the pastor can feel at ease and do what they’re called to do," says Lewis.

During the seminar, participants will also have access to learning Krav Maga fighting tactics. The event will take place Saturday, March 24th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for the seminar by clicking here.