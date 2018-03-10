Collision on Washington Road in front of Kroger Center - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Collision on Washington Road in front of Kroger Center

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Washington Road near Ronald Reagan Drive. The crash involved a black pickup truck and a sedan. Injuries have been reported. No further information is available at this time. The road has been cleared for traffic.

Fox 54 will continue to keep you updated with more as we receive it.

