Collision on Washington Road in front of Kroger Center

Grovetown's State of the City address with Mayor Gary Jones and the city council addressed the cities struggles and recent success. Mayor Jones was all about looking towards the future in his address. Mayor Jones stressed the importance of looking towards the future in his address.More >>
Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Washington Road near Ronal Reagan Drive. The crash involved a injuries involved a black pickup truck and a sedan. Injuries have been reported.More >>
The USPS on 8th street held a Passport Fair today to allow residents to come in apply and pay for their passport. Residents were able to take their photo on site and complete the process. If you’re looking to order your passport, remember that you cannot pay with a debit or credit online.More >>
Richmond County Investigators wrapped up its search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due to darkness as night fell in the area.More >>
The Children's Hospital of Georgia pulled out the red carpet tonight for parents, patients, and the stars of their new campaign. They celebrated Children's Hospital Week with special screening of a new advertising campaign in recognition of how Augusta University Health is "Advancing the Power of Kids" during 2018.More >>
