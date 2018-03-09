Children's Hospital of Georgia celebrates 120 years with new ad campaign

The Children's Hospital of Georgia pulled out the red carpet tonight for parents, patients, and the stars of their new campaign. They celebrated Children's Hospital Week with special screening of a new advertising campaign in recognition of how Augusta University Health is "Advancing the Power of Kids" during 2018.



The campaign will feature a few adorable faces on billboards, social media, and as a television commercial. The hospital is also celebrating 120 years since the Medical College of Georgia started its pediatric care programs and 20 years since construction was completed on the building. The screening showcased a video to celebrate both milestones.