Early start to pollen season triggers allergies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Early start to pollen season triggers allergies

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Pollen season is off to an unusually early start this year which means allergies are also starting to kick in. “Pollen season this year, I would say, is probably one of the earliest I’ve seen in my career," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

The pollen shower has already started in the CSRA and will only get worse from here. “I think it’s just getting started. It’s going to get worse before it gets better," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

Allergists say that those with pollen allergies should look for signs like itchiness, nasal congestion, sinus headache, drainage, and sneezing. With flu season still being underway, those with pollen allergies are at risk of having a worse case of the influenza if they become sick. “If somebody’s airways are already inflamed from maybe their allergies or say they have asthma, and their airways are inflamed from their allergies and then you throw the flu on top of that, then that’s just going to be a recipe for disaster for some of those patients," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

Augusta’s lower elevation also causes the pollen to sit in the CSRA like a bowl, making it difficult for it to blow away. Dr. Dunagan advises residents to do whatever they can to avoid allergens entering into their body. “I think the number one priority for allergies is avoidance. Unfortunately, this time of year, we start getting nicer days and people want to open their windows and let in all the fresh air that’s out there. For people with allergies, that’s not the best thing, you want to keep the allergens outside," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

Treatments can span from antihistamines, allergy shots, and allergy workup for more severe cases. But it’s best not to use over the counter decongestants on a regular basis. “Simple things like the over-the-counter medicines like Zyrtec, Claritin, Allegra, they actually work very well for a lot of the symptoms. And the nose sprays work well. And the nose sprays work more for the congestion and the drainage. The antihistamine work more for the itching and the sneezing," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

Dr. Dunagan advises those who have already tried all the medicines and have only experienced worse symptoms, to see their primary care doctor.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Children's Hospital of Georgia celebrates 120 years with new ad campaign

    Children's Hospital of Georgia celebrates 120 years with new ad campaign

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-10 02:21:49 GMT

    The Children's Hospital of Georgia pulled out the red carpet tonight for parents, patients, and the stars of their new campaign. They celebrated Children's Hospital Week with special screening of a new advertising campaign in recognition of how Augusta University Health is "Advancing the Power of Kids" during 2018.

    More >>

    The Children's Hospital of Georgia pulled out the red carpet tonight for parents, patients, and the stars of their new campaign. They celebrated Children's Hospital Week with special screening of a new advertising campaign in recognition of how Augusta University Health is "Advancing the Power of Kids" during 2018.

    More >>

  • Early start to pollen season triggers allergies

    Early start to pollen season triggers allergies

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:13 PM EST2018-03-10 02:13:31 GMT

    Pollen season is off to an unusually early start this year which means allergies are also starting to kick in. “Pollen season this year, I would say, is probably one of the earliest I’ve seen in my career," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

    More >>

    Pollen season is off to an unusually early start this year which means allergies are also starting to kick in. “Pollen season this year, I would say, is probably one of the earliest I’ve seen in my career," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.

    More >>

  • Remains found on Golden Camp Rd. to be sent to GBI Lab for identification

    Remains found on Golden Camp Rd. to be sent to GBI Lab for identification

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-03-10 02:11:57 GMT

    Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon.  "Nobody deserved that. W...

    More >>

    Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon.  "Nobody deserved that. W...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly