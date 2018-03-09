Early start to pollen season triggers allergies

The Children's Hospital of Georgia pulled out the red carpet tonight for parents, patients, and the stars of their new campaign. They celebrated Children's Hospital Week with special screening of a new advertising campaign in recognition of how Augusta University Health is "Advancing the Power of Kids" during 2018.More >>
Pollen season is off to an unusually early start this year which means allergies are also starting to kick in. “Pollen season this year, I would say, is probably one of the earliest I’ve seen in my career," says Dr. Donnie Dunagan.More >>
Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon. "Nobody deserved that. W...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.More >>
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.More >>
