Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning.

The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.

If you have any information about the subject's identity, please contact Inv. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

