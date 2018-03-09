Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.More >>
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.More >>
BREAKING NEWS: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Schley Street in Warrenville. Aiken County Dispatch says it happened just before 4 p.m. Crews on the scene told FOX 54 that when they arrived the house was up in flames.More >>
A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.More >>
