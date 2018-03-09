Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning.

The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.

If you have any information about the subject's identity, please contact Inv. William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes investigator at 706-821-1023 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

    Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-03-10 00:23:00 GMT
    Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.

    More >>

  • Human remains found in Richmond Co. will be sent to GBI Lab for identification

    Human remains found in Richmond Co. will be sent to GBI Lab for identification

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-10 00:10:49 GMT
    Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon.  "Nobody deserved that. W...More >>
    Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon.  "Nobody deserved that. W...More >>

  • 3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

    3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-03-09 19:23:00 GMT
    Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
    Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.

    More >>

    Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly