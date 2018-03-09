Human remains found in Richmond Co. will be sent to GBI Lab for - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Human remains found in Richmond Co. will be sent to GBI Lab for identification

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area.

The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon. 

"Nobody deserved that. We have enough going on in the world, you are killing people and hiding bodies," says Shenita Smith.

Smith has been living in this community for her entire life. She says it's more than a coincidence that these investigators are here searching for human remains just a block down the street from where they were last year.

"The fact that they were in this same area June of last year in the same vicinity, they were parked right here and it was full," Smith explains.

Neighbors called about a strange odor at that time in 2017. Rumors circulated on social media that the smell could be the body of missing 16-year-old Latania Janell Carwell but it ended up being a dead animal in a toolbox. Carwell lived near the area and is among more than 10 people missing in Augusta according to Sheriff's Department.  Investigators told FOX 54 bones were found approximately 100 yards behind the home.

"It's in the part where there's a wooden section. It's not like landscaped or anything so it's not something that would have easily been seen," says Lt. Glen Rahn with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. The Forensic Anthropologist will send the remains to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta where there's no set timetable for identification.

"Usually DNA runs a year to 14 months, I have other avenues which I am going to check out to try and speed this up," says Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Bowen says there are other methods that can take 2 to 4 months he wants to be able to give an accurate description of who is this person but nothing is set in stone right now. "Somebody's loved one is here, we have to give them closure."

There's no word on how long those remains have been behind the home.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

    Subject wanted for questioning in Best Buy financial card fraud case

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:23 PM EST2018-03-10 00:23:00 GMT
    Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Best Buy financial card fraud subject 3/2/18 (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a subject wanted for questioning. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in a financial card fraud theft case that happened on Mar. 2 at the Augusta Best Buy.

    More >>

  • Human remains found in Richmond Co. will be sent to GBI Lab for identification

    Human remains found in Richmond Co. will be sent to GBI Lab for identification

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:10 PM EST2018-03-10 00:10:49 GMT
    Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon.  "Nobody deserved that. W...More >>
    Richmond County Investigators wrapped up it's search of a wooded area behind someone's home where they say human remains were found on Golden Camp Road. The units started the search Thursday afternoon but had to postpone it due darkness as night fell in the area. The vacant home on golden camp road was the center of attention Friday as investigators were digging up human remains that they say the property owner found yesterday afternoon.  "Nobody deserved that. W...More >>

  • 3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

    3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-03-09 19:23:00 GMT
    Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
    Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.

    More >>

    Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly