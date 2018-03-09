3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

Three people have been arrested after a drug bust in Burke County.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home. During the search, investigators seized approximately seven grams of cocaine, 236 grams of marijuana, 187 grams of grams of psychedelic mushrooms, $2,834 in cash, two vehicles, and ten firearms.

Three suspects were arrested at the home: seventy-year-old Jesse Palmer, sixty-seven-year-old Annie Mae Palmer, and forty-two-year-old Shunda Palmer. Jesse and Annie Mae Palmer are each charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Shunda Palmer is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff's Office says, “We are working diligently with many surrounding agencies in an effort to removed drug dealers from our community and greatly appreciate the efforts of all other agencies, specifically the Richmond County Narcotics Division in this case.”

This investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.