3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jesse Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Jesse Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Annie Mae Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Annie Mae Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Shunda Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Shunda Palmer (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Three people have been arrested after a drug bust in Burke County.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home. During the search, investigators seized approximately seven grams of cocaine, 236 grams of marijuana, 187 grams of grams of psychedelic mushrooms, $2,834 in cash, two vehicles, and ten firearms.

Three suspects were arrested at the home: seventy-year-old Jesse Palmer, sixty-seven-year-old Annie Mae Palmer, and forty-two-year-old Shunda Palmer. Jesse and Annie Mae Palmer are each charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Shunda Palmer is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff's Office says, “We are working diligently with many surrounding agencies in an effort to removed drug dealers from our community and greatly appreciate the efforts of all other agencies, specifically the Richmond County Narcotics Division in this case.”

This investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

    3 arrested in Burke County drug trafficking bust

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:23 PM EST2018-03-09 19:23:00 GMT
    Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
    Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Jesse Palmer (left), Annie Mae Palmer (center), and Shunda Palmer (right) (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.

    More >>

    Shortly before 6 a.m. on Mar. 9, investigators from the Richmond County and Burke County Sheriff's Offices executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Seldon Drive in Hephzibah. An ongoing investigation pointed to drug trafficking centered around the home.

    More >>

  • 3 escape Warrenville home fire

    3 escape Warrenville home fire

    Friday, March 9 2018 2:00 PM EST2018-03-09 19:00:28 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    BREAKING NEWS: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Schley Street in Warrenville. Aiken County Dispatch says it happened just before 4 p.m.  Crews on the scene told FOX 54 that when they arrived the house was up in flames. 

    More >>

    BREAKING NEWS: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Schley Street in Warrenville. Aiken County Dispatch says it happened just before 4 p.m.  Crews on the scene told FOX 54 that when they arrived the house was up in flames. 

    More >>

  • Grant gives Burke County students hands on experience in agriculture

    Grant gives Burke County students hands on experience in agriculture

    Thursday, March 8 2018 10:34 PM EST2018-03-09 03:34:43 GMT
    Burke County High School agriculture barn and outdoor classroom (WFXG)Burke County High School agriculture barn and outdoor classroom (WFXG)

    A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.

    More >>

    A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly