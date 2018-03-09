BREAKING NEWS: Crews on scene of house fire in Warrenville - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING NEWS: Crews on scene of house fire in Warrenville

By Adam Bodner, Producer
WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

BREAKING NEWS: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Schley Street in Warrenville.

Aiken County Dispatch says it happened just before 4 a.m.  Crews on the scene told FOX 54 that when they arrived the house was up in flames.  Those close to the fire say there were three people inside but they were able to make it out safely.

FOX 54 was also told that a person awoke to the sound of crackling noises and saw the fire.  She reportedly kicked open a window to free her pets.  Some of them made it out but they are still searching for one more.

FOX 54 will update you as we learn more.

