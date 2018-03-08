Doctors Hospital pediatric burn unit receives toy donation

A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.More >>
The children at the pediatric burn unit in the Doctors Hospital got a special surprise from some generous students. Two years ago, a popular teacher's son was burned in a kitchen accident.
Two Silver Bluff High School students have been arrested after a threat of a school shooting. At around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 7, Silver Bluff's school resource officer was made aware a message written on a boy's bathroom wall indicating that there would be a school shooting the next day.
A Hammond Hill Elementary student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Wednesday morning. The school's counselor and administration responded quickly and located the fifth-grade student, who willingly surrendered the knife.
The Richmond County School System is holding a career fair. It will be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am- 12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.
