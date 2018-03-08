2 Silver Bluff High students arrested after shooting threat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2 Silver Bluff High students arrested after shooting threat

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Two Silver Bluff High School students have been arrested after a threat of a school shooting.

At around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 7, Silver Bluff's school resource officer was made aware a message written on a boy's bathroom wall indicating that there would be a school shooting the next day. The school initiated its lockdown procedures and additional deputies were called in to help the next morning.

An investigation led to the identification and arrest of two juveniles, ages fifteen and sixteen. Both have been taken to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. A hearing is scheduled Monday for the charge of disrupting schools.

Sheriff Michael Hunt says, "There is zero tolerance for any behavior that has the potential to cause panic, threaten violence or disrupt our schools. We cannot and will not allow anyone to threaten the safety of any school in our county. Let this arrest serve as an example of our efforts and collaborative partnership with the Aiken County School District."

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

