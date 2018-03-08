Hammond Hill Elementary student found with knife on school bus

The children at the pediatric burn unit in the Doctors Hospital got a special surprise from some generous students. Two years ago, a popular teacher's son was burned in a kitchen accident.More >>
Two Silver Bluff High School students have been arrested after a threat of a school shooting. At around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 7, Silver Bluff's school resource officer was made aware a message written on a boy's bathroom wall indicating that there would be a school shooting the next day.More >>
A Hammond Hill Elementary student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Wednesday morning. The school's counselor and administration responded quickly and located the fifth-grade student, who willingly surrendered the knife.More >>
The Richmond County School System is holding a career fair. It will be on Saturday, March 3rd from 9am- 12pm at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be human remains found in Augusta. At around 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 2200 block of Golden Camp Road for reports of a body being found in a wooded area.More >>
