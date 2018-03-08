Hammond Hill Elementary student found with knife on school bus

A Hammond Hill Elementary student was found in possession of a knife on a school bus Wednesday morning.

The school's counselor and administration responded quickly and located the fifth-grade student, who willingly surrendered the knife. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Mar. 7, before the school day started. The knife reportedly never made it into the school.

Two other students are believed to be involved in the plan to bring the knife onto school grounds. All three students have been identified.

In the interest of full transparency, a notice was sent out to parents by the school's principal.

Hello parents and guardians this is Eric Jeffcoat, Principal of Hammond Hill Elementary School. As your student returns home from school today, I wanted to make you aware that a student brought a contraband item on board the bus this morning. The item was identified as a knife. At no time did the knife enter a classroom. While your student may not even be aware of this situation, we believe in open lines of communication with our families, and I will always keep you informed of anything unusual that happens during your student’s school day. Please know this incident, as are all incidents that affect the safety and security of our schools, was taken very seriously and addressed immediately. At Hammond Hill Elementary we strive to sustain a positive learning environment in which all students feel comfortable as they explore, learn and grow with us. Should you have any concerns or questions, please give me a call at (803) 442-6170. Thank you!

