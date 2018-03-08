Human remains found on Golden Camp Rd.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be human remains found in Augusta.

At around 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 2200 block of Golden Camp Road for reports of a body being found in a wooded area.

The investigation is still in its early stages. The sheriff's office has requested a forensic anthropologist to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.