Human remains found on Golden Camp Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be human remains found in Augusta.

At around 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 2200 block of Golden Camp Road for reports of a body being found in a wooded area.

The investigation is still in its early stages. The sheriff's office has requested a forensic anthropologist to assist with the investigation.

