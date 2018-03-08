1 WB lane closed on I-20 near Belair Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 WB lane closed on I-20 near Belair Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFXG) (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Traffic is backed up on westbound I-20 in Columbia County after a crash.

The collision happened near the Belair Rd. / Dyess Pkwy. exit. One lane is blocked. Two vehicles are involved.

The scene should be cleared shortly, but avoid the area for the time being.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Human remains found on Golden Camp Rd.

    Human remains found on Golden Camp Rd.

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-03-08 23:08:10 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be human remains found in Augusta. At around 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 2200 block of Golden Camp Road for reports of a body being found in a wooded area.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be human remains found in Augusta. At around 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to the 2200 block of Golden Camp Road for reports of a body being found in a wooded area.

    More >>

  • Victim in deadly Graniteville shooting identified

    Victim in deadly Graniteville shooting identified

    Friday, March 2 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-03-02 21:15:41 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 1, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Hillview Drive.

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 1, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Hillview Drive.

    More >>

  • 1 WB lane closed on I-20 near Belair Rd.

    1 WB lane closed on I-20 near Belair Rd.

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:38 PM EST2018-03-08 22:38:45 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    Traffic is backed up on westbound I-20 in Columbia County after a crash. The collision happened near the Belair Rd. / Dyess Pkwy. exit. One lane is blocked.

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on westbound I-20 in Columbia County after a crash. The collision happened near the Belair Rd. / Dyess Pkwy. exit. One lane is blocked.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly