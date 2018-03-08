Time change also brings reminder to check smoke detectors

We are springing forward this Sunday, so make sure to set your clock back an hour.

However, it’s also the time you need to check your smoke detectors. It’s not something you haven’t heard before. Whether you live in a house, a townhouse, or an apartment, you need working smoke detectors.

“The majority of fatalities from home fires are from home that don’t have working smoke detectors,” said Captain David Butler with the Columbia County Fire Department.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is asking people to listen.

Just in 2017, 94 residential fires caused 112 deaths in Georgia. 89 of those didn’t have working smoke alarms.

“Homeowners need to be sure to change the batteries in their smoke detectors. If they are unable to do it, or if they need assistance they can contact the local fire department and we’d be glad to assist them in changing it,” Butler explained.

If your sleeping, your detectors are the only way to know if there’s a fire in your home. You can find regular smoke detectors and special needs one at any major retailer.

“The special needs detectors will be for people that are hard of hearing and they need it extra loud or they need a visual light, something of that nature,” Butler explained.

Regardless if your batteries are good, Butler recommends changing them anyway when the time changes.

In 2018, already 21 residential fires have killed 25 Georgians.

Families are also advised to plan and practice an escape route for your home.

Copyright 2018 WAXING. All rights reserved.