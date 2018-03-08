Doctors Hospital talks about the dangers of overusing opioid

The opioid addiction epidemic sweeping the nation is showing no signs of getting better and doctors are seeing more patients in the emergency room. In fact, ER visits have increased 30 percent between June 2016 and September 2017.More >>
A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Augusta. At around 12:20 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stabbing on the 25 hundred block of Wheeler Road.More >>
A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.More >>
Growth in the South Augusta Corridor reached another milestone. One of it's premier apartment complexes held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. A $20 million plus investment in South Augusta comes in the form of The Peach Orchard Apartments. Affordable housing combined with top of the line amenities means a chance of a better quality of life for many people living here. For Pamela Johnson a veteran who was medically discharged, she's had a lot to smile about the past seve...More >>
