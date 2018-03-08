Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing on Wheeler Road

A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing overnight in Augusta.

At around 12:20 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stabbing on the 25 hundred block of Wheeler Road. When Deputies arrived on scene, they found 54 year-old Darryl Chestnut stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned that 25 year-old Sade Hogan was at the home drinking with Chestnut and another woman. The witness reportedly says that Hogan started arguing with the victim. As Chestnut was trying to calm her down, she allegedly stabbed him. Investigators say it is unclear at this time about their relationship, just that they knew each other.

Hogan is now at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center facing charges of murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. The investigation is still ongoing.

