Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing on Wheeler Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing on Wheeler Road

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Sade Hogan (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Sade Hogan (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing overnight in Augusta.

At around 12:20 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stabbing on the 25 hundred block of Wheeler Road.  When Deputies arrived on scene, they found 54 year-old Darryl Chestnut stabbed multiple times.  He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators learned that 25 year-old Sade Hogan was at the home drinking with Chestnut and another woman.  The witness reportedly says that Hogan started arguing with the victim.  As Chestnut was trying to calm her down, she allegedly stabbed him.  Investigators say it is unclear at this time about their relationship, just that they knew each other.

Hogan is now at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center facing charges of murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.  The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing on Wheeler Road

    Suspect in custody after deadly stabbing on Wheeler Road

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-03-08 11:09:42 GMT
    Sade Hogan (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Sade Hogan (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Augusta. At around 12:20 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stabbing on the 25 hundred block of Wheeler Road. 

    More >>

    A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Augusta. At around 12:20 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stabbing on the 25 hundred block of Wheeler Road. 

    More >>

  • Grant gives Burke County students hands on experience in agriculture

    Grant gives Burke County students hands on experience in agriculture

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:08 AM EST2018-03-08 09:08:31 GMT
    Burke County High School agriculture barn and outdoor classroom (WFXG)Burke County High School agriculture barn and outdoor classroom (WFXG)
    Burke County High School agriculture barn and outdoor classroom (WFXG)Burke County High School agriculture barn and outdoor classroom (WFXG)

    A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.

    More >>

    A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.

    More >>

  • New affordable housing opens in South Augusta, area continuing to see growth

    New affordable housing opens in South Augusta, area continuing to see growth

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-03-07 22:33:49 GMT

    Growth in the South Augusta Corridor reached another milestone. One of it's premier apartment complexes held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. A $20 million plus investment in South Augusta comes in the form of The Peach Orchard Apartments. Affordable housing combined with top of the line amenities means a chance of a better quality of life for many people living here.  For Pamela Johnson a veteran who was medically discharged, she's had a lot to smile about the past seve...

    More >>

    Growth in the South Augusta Corridor reached another milestone. One of it's premier apartment complexes held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. A $20 million plus investment in South Augusta comes in the form of The Peach Orchard Apartments. Affordable housing combined with top of the line amenities means a chance of a better quality of life for many people living here.  For Pamela Johnson a veteran who was medically discharged, she's had a lot to smile about the past seve...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly