Grant gives Burke County students hands on experience in agriculture

A suspect is in custody after a deadly stabbing in Augusta. At around 12:20 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a stabbing on the 25 hundred block of Wheeler Road.More >>
A nationwide program is calling all farmers to nominate their local schools for grants that will go toward STEM education. Burke County High School received a $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Fund back in 2012 after several Burke County farmers got together to nominate the school.More >>
Growth in the South Augusta Corridor reached another milestone. One of it's premier apartment complexes held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. A $20 million plus investment in South Augusta comes in the form of The Peach Orchard Apartments. Affordable housing combined with top of the line amenities means a chance of a better quality of life for many people living here. For Pamela Johnson a veteran who was medically discharged, she's had a lot to smile about the past seve...More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people found with more than $800,000 worth of Narcotics. Maria Abonzo and Jose Marin-Dominguez were charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin and are being held without bond.More >>
The Richmond County Probation office has a message for those who think they can get away with cheating on drug test: They're onto you. "I wish I could show you some of the things that people use I think that you will be thoroughly surprised.", says Nikki Butts who is the Interim Chief for the Richmond County Probation Office.More >>
