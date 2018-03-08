High 5 4 Kids: Michael Johnson and Monica Burns

In this week's High 5 4 Kids, FOX 54 went inside North Augusta middle school where students learned all about STEM with hands-on learning with engineers from the Savannah River Site.

At North Augusta Middle School the faces of determination on the kids say it all.

They aren't just playing card games, they are working side-by-side with engineers at the Savannah River Site, learning problem-solving and analytical thinking that most engineers do on a daily basis.

6th graders Michael Johnson and Monica Burns were just two of the students participating in the teach-in.

"It was very fun in there," said Johnson.

Both have dreams of becoming an engineer.

"I really love math it's my favorite subject, so i wanted to be a math teacher, then I saw engineering and I like doing stuff with my

hands and building stuff, so I said I like that stuff," said Burns.

This day of hands-on learning with the middle school students is part of National Engineers Week 2018, this class of students are part of 3,000 across the CSRA learning about careers in STEM.

"It really did make me more interested I like how they got me more interactive with the projects and stuff cause usually when people come its boring but it was cool and I liked it," said Burns.

After the hands on portion, the students learned about budgets and they did not keep it a secret that engineers make a lot of money.

Michael Johnson says it made him that much more appreciative of his parents.

"I'm probably going to go home and thank them. A lot," said Johnson.

