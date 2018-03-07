Gov. Deal announces Facebook bringing new data center to Georgia - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gov. Deal announces Facebook bringing new data center to Georgia

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Governor Nathan Deal (source: Georgia Governor's Office) Governor Nathan Deal (source: Georgia Governor's Office)
NEWTON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced that Facebook will have a new presence in Georgia. Deal says Facebook will build a new data center creating 100 new full-time jobs. It's a $750 million investment over next five years. The two buildings will be nearly 1 million sq ft in Stanton Springs in Newton County. 

The Newton data center will be part of the highly advanced infrastructure that helps Facebook provide apps and services to more than two billion people around the world. The new facility will be Facebook's ninth data center in the U.S. 

As an added bonus the Newton data center will be powered by 100 percent clean and renewable energy.

