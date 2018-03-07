New affordable housing opens in South Augusta, area continuing to see growth

Growth in the South Augusta Corridor reached another milestone. One of it's premier apartment complexes held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

A $20 million plus investment in South Augusta comes in the form of The Peach Orchard Apartments. Affordable housing combined with top of the line amenities means a chance of a better quality of life for many people living here.

For Pamela Johnson a veteran who was medically discharged, she's had a lot to smile about the past several months including a new place to call home.

"I wasn't comfortable with that for myself and I saw other things and I came across Peach Orchard," says Johnson.

The 240 units at The Peach Orchard Apartments in South Augusta are reserved for people making 60 percent of the median income or less than $35,000 for a family of 4.

"As far as people like me, individuals like me and families that want better for themselves. We want to live in a better area," explains Johnson.

The development set the bar high for affordable housing with something Johnson didn't have prior to living here and that's security. "I mean it's a gated community so that's some added security and I'm speechless because I don't know what to say, I love everything about it."

Commissioner Ben Hasan says when the project was in the beginning stages, he was unsure if it could flourish in this area.

"Housing complexes are shutting down across the nation including Richmond County so we wanted a great product. we were concerned about the quality of product we were going to bring to South Augusta," says Commissioner Hasan.

But the uncertainty was gone after seeing what the project could bring to the area. As for Johnson, she plans to take full advantage of what her new home has to offer.

"I'm looking forward to the summer so I can take a dip in the pool and go to the fitness center and it offers a lot for the fitness center." Growth in South Augusta isn't finished yet. In the next couple of weeks, a medical care center will open a few miles down the street.

