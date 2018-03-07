Tip leads to the arrest of two people trafficking more than $800 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Tip leads to the arrest of two people trafficking more than $800K worth of narcotics in Columbia County

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people found with more than $800,000 worth of Narcotics.

Maria Abonzo and Jose Marin-Dominguez were charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin and are being held without bond.

According to Major Steve Morris, On March 6th the department received a tip that large amount of narcotics were being transported in a 2008 Honda Odyssey van on I-20 Eastbound.

A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, a search was conducted and 5,920 grams of cocaine, 2,525 grams of heroin and $2,726 in cash was seized.

