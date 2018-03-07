2 arrested for trafficking more than $800,000 worth of narcotics in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people found with more than $800,000 worth of Narcotics. Maria Abonzo and Jose Marin-Dominguez were charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin and are being held without bond.More >>
The Richmond County Probation office has a message for those who think they can get away with cheating on drug test: They're onto you. "I wish I could show you some of the things that people use I think that you will be thoroughly surprised.", says Nikki Butts who is the Interim Chief for the Richmond County Probation Office.More >>
Fertilizer can help your lawn and garden grow, but using the right type for your soil can make a world of difference. The only way to know what you need is to do a soil test.More >>
The Richmond County School board held a public hearing to share their school rightsizing and rezoning plans with the public. Parents voiced concerns about possibilities of keeping their children in their current school like a grandfathering system, transportation routes, and separating age groups on buses.More >>
