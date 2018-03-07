2 arrested for trafficking more than $800,000 worth of narcotics - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2 arrested for trafficking more than $800,000 worth of narcotics in Columbia County

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Jose Dominguez (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Jose Dominguez (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Maria Abonzo (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Maria Abonzo (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people found with more than $800,000 worth of Narcotics.

Maria Abonzo and Jose Marin-Dominguez were charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin and are being held without bond.

According to Major Steve Morris, On March 6th the department received a tip that a large number of narcotics was being transported in a 2008 Honda Odyssey van on I-20 Eastbound.

A K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, a search was conducted and 5,920 grams of cocaine, 2,525 grams of heroin and $2,726 in cash was seized.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2 arrested for trafficking more than $800,000 worth of narcotics in Columbia County

    2 arrested for trafficking more than $800,000 worth of narcotics in Columbia County

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:46 PM EST2018-03-07 19:46:52 GMT
    Jose Dominguez (left) and Maria Abonzo (right) (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Jose Dominguez (left) and Maria Abonzo (right) (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people found with more than $800,000 worth of Narcotics. Maria Abonzo and Jose Marin-Dominguez were charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin and are being held without bond.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people found with more than $800,000 worth of Narcotics. Maria Abonzo and Jose Marin-Dominguez were charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin and are being held without bond.

    More >>

  • Richmond County Probation Office talks about drug testing gimmicks

    Richmond County Probation Office talks about drug testing gimmicks

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:28 AM EST2018-03-07 13:28:39 GMT

    The Richmond County Probation office has a message for those who think they can get away with cheating on drug test: They're onto you. "I wish I could show you some of the things that people use I think that you will be thoroughly surprised.", says Nikki Butts who is the Interim Chief for the Richmond County Probation Office.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Probation office has a message for those who think they can get away with cheating on drug test: They're onto you. "I wish I could show you some of the things that people use I think that you will be thoroughly surprised.", says Nikki Butts who is the Interim Chief for the Richmond County Probation Office.

    More >>

  • Soil testing could be the key to a successful lawn and garden

    Soil testing could be the key to a successful lawn and garden

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 4:49 AM EST2018-03-07 09:49:38 GMT
    Soil test demonstration (WFXG)Soil test demonstration (WFXG)
    Soil test demonstration (WFXG)Soil test demonstration (WFXG)

    Fertilizer can help your lawn and garden grow, but using the right type for your soil can make a world of difference. The only way to know what you need is to do a soil test.

    More >>

    Fertilizer can help your lawn and garden grow, but using the right type for your soil can make a world of difference. The only way to know what you need is to do a soil test.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly