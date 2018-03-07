Soil testing could be the key to a successful lawn and garden

Fertilizer can help your lawn and garden grow, but using the right type for your soil can make a world of difference. The only way to know what you need is to do a soil test.More >>
The Richmond County School board held a public hearing to share their school rightsizing and rezoning plans with the public. Parents voiced concerns about possibilities of keeping their children in their current school like a grandfathering system, transportation routes, and separating age groups on buses.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect. Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017.More >>
Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4.More >>
