Acapulco Dr. burglary suspect sought

The Richmond County School board held a public hearing to share their school rightsizing and rezoning plans with the public. Parents voiced concerns about possibilities of keeping their children in their current school like a grandfathering system, transportation routes, and separating age groups on buses.More >>
The Richmond County School board held a public hearing to share their school rightsizing and rezoning plans with the public. Parents voiced concerns about possibilities of keeping their children in their current school like a grandfathering system, transportation routes, and separating age groups on buses.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect. Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect. Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017.More >>
Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4.More >>
Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4.More >>
Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.More >>
Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.More >>
About 300 Aiken County high school seniors are getting the chance to see what a career in STEM looks like. Students got to see exhibits and interactive demonstrations in nuclear energy, cyber security, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.More >>
About 300 Aiken County high school seniors are getting the chance to see what a career in STEM looks like. Students got to see exhibits and interactive demonstrations in nuclear energy, cyber security, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.More >>