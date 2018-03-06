Acapulco Dr. burglary suspect sought

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect.

Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017. Roberson is 5-feet-5-inches tall and around 147 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Roberson's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson at 706-821-1032 or any on-call investigator at 706-821-1020.

