Acapulco Dr. burglary suspect sought - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Acapulco Dr. burglary suspect sought

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Deangelo Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Deangelo Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect.

Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017. Roberson is 5-feet-5-inches tall and around 147 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Roberson's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson at 706-821-1032 or any on-call investigator at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Richmond County School Board discusses rezoning at public hearing

    Richmond County School Board discusses rezoning at public hearing

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:31 PM EST2018-03-07 01:31:38 GMT

    The Richmond County School board held a public hearing to share their school rightsizing and rezoning plans with the public. Parents voiced concerns about possibilities of keeping their children in their current school like a grandfathering system, transportation routes, and separating age groups on buses.

    More >>

    The Richmond County School board held a public hearing to share their school rightsizing and rezoning plans with the public. Parents voiced concerns about possibilities of keeping their children in their current school like a grandfathering system, transportation routes, and separating age groups on buses.

    More >>

  • Acapulco Dr. burglary suspect sought

    Acapulco Dr. burglary suspect sought

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:58 PM EST2018-03-07 00:58:31 GMT
    Deangelo Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Deangelo Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
    Deangelo Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Deangelo Roberson (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect. Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect. Nineteen-year-old Deangelo Roberson is wanted for a burglary that happened on Acapulco Drive in Augusta on July 3, 2017.

    More >>

  • Whole Life Ministries hosting church security seminar

    Whole Life Ministries hosting church security seminar

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 2:16 PM EST2018-03-06 19:16:14 GMT

    Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4. 

    More >>

    Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly