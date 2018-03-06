Whole Life Ministries hosting church security seminar - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Whole Life Ministries hosting church security seminar

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar March 24, 2018 from 8am-6pm. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4. Space is limited due to very little class time and more hands-on-scenarios. Experience is not necessary. Just a desire to want to protect your Pastor and Congregation. If you have questions, you can call Tom Lewis at 706-394-5626 or lewisetom@hotmail.com.
Whole Life Ministries
2621 Washington Rd
Augusta, Ga. 30904.

