Aiken Technical College hosts youth forum to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders

About 300 Aiken County high school seniors are getting the chance to see what a career in STEM looks like.

Aiken Technical College hosted the tenth annual Aiken Youth Forum. The theme this year was Own Your Career.

Students got to see exhibits and interactive demonstrations in nuclear energy, cyber security, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

Organizers hope students find their passion and a career they love.

“For several years we’ve been hearing oh there are no jobs [due to] the downturn of the economy," said Joni McDaniel – Regional Workforce Advisory with the South Carolina Department of Commerce. "Well all of that had turned around, and we now have jobs. And our industry is looking toward the high school students. How do we connect with them?”

McDaniel hoped the event encouraged students to stay in the CSRA after college.

