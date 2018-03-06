Aiken Technical College hosts youth forum to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders

Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4.More >>
Whole Life Ministries is hosting a Church Security Seminar XX at XX. Pre-registration is required and limited to 200 personnel. You can register by calling 706-737-4530 and ask for Michele or Victor. The fee is $20.00 per person or $60.00 for your church group of 4.More >>
Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.More >>
Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.More >>
About 300 Aiken County high school seniors are getting the chance to see what a career in STEM looks like. Students got to see exhibits and interactive demonstrations in nuclear energy, cyber security, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.More >>
About 300 Aiken County high school seniors are getting the chance to see what a career in STEM looks like. Students got to see exhibits and interactive demonstrations in nuclear energy, cyber security, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing.More >>
BREAKING: Richmond County Deputies are on scene after a shooting on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street. Dispatch says the call came in at 10:39 p.m. No word yet on how many people have been shot but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.More >>
BREAKING: Richmond County Deputies are on scene after a shooting on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street. Dispatch says the call came in at 10:39 p.m. No word yet on how many people have been shot but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>