Chick-fil-A Mullins Crossing closing for re-model

The Chick-fil-A in Mullins Crossing will be closing for a re-model for the month of April.

The re-model started on Sunday, March 3rd and Chick-fil-A will remain open during the beginning phases of the re-model. They will remain the entire month of March, according to their Facebook page.

Starting in April, the Chick-fil-A will be closed for re-model and re-open starting in May.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.