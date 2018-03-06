Columbia County Republican Women hosting Commission Chair Candidates

Columbia County Republican Women are hosting the Commission Chair Candidates.

The event will be on Thursday, March 8 at the Snelling Center on Washington Road.

The event costs $15 for members and $20 for non-members. The Commission Chair candidates will speak and say why they are the best for the job.

You can RSVP by e-mailing info@CCRWomen.org.

