Leadership Columbia County Applications now available

The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Leadership Columbia County program.

Leadership Columbia County is designed to expose business and area leader to difference challenges facing the community.

It's a 10-month program, where class members develop a better sense of the community with day-long sessions that covers topics from healthcare, to law enforcement and economic development.

Applications for the class of 2019 can be found here.

