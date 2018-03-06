Leadership Columbia County Applications now available - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Leadership Columbia County Applications now available

Columbia County; Source: WFXG Columbia County; Source: WFXG
(WFXG) -

The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Leadership Columbia County program.

Leadership Columbia County is designed to expose business and area leader to difference challenges facing the community.

It's a 10-month program, where class members develop a better sense of the community with day-long sessions that covers topics from healthcare, to law enforcement and economic development.

Applications for the class of 2019 can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • In reversal, former Trump aide says he'll probably cooperate

    In reversal, former Trump aide says he'll probably cooperate

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:59 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-03-06 15:57:06 GMT
    (Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)(Source: Sam Nunberg/CNN)

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>

    The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.

    More >>

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-03-06 15:56:56 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    More >>

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    More >>

  • Trump, Canada's Trudeau talk trade and NAFTA in phone call

    Trump, Canada's Trudeau talk trade and NAFTA in phone call

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:55 AM EST2018-03-06 15:55:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly