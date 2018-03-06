CSRA Coalition of Advocates for the Aging holding senior spotlight

The CSRA Coalition of Advocates for the Aging and the Area Agency on Aging will shine a light on senior issues at Engage with Co-Age on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the KROC Center.

At the event, you can learn about the Coalition of Advocates for Georgia's Elderly(CO-AGE). Hear more about legislation affecting aging Georgians and how to influence upcoming senior issues.

CSRA legislators have been invited to speak at the 2018 session.

There is no charge to attend.

