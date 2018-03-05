GA school leaders meet to discuss school safety - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

GA school leaders meet to discuss school safety

JESSUP COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The school shooting in Parkland, Florida has local school districts looking at ways to make your schools safer. Dal Cannady met with school leaders today who are asking if Washington D.C can do anything to help.

Threats or reports of threats have hit nearly every school system in Southeast Georgia since the tragic school shooting in Florida last month. Now, superintendents are meeting with Congressman Buddy Carter to figure out ways they can keep it from happening here.

The murder of seventeen students and teachers has shaken school districts across the country. Leaders from a dozen area school districts talked with Congressman Carter. He asked their input on ideas that ranged from arming teachers to increasing the numbers for counselors and resource officers to installing more safety mechanisms. The group was often divided on what they thought would work.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) says, "All these were great points from people who are 'boots on the ground'. That's what I wanted and what I need to take back with me to Washington DC."

Carter said he wants to work with local districts to see how they can qualify for any available federal funding to increase safety in schools here and nationwide.

Both sides agree there's no one-size-fits-all plan that will work for every district. But all ot them say they'll try as many options as they can find to keep students safe.

