GA school leaders meet to discuss school safety

With a more diverse, more international and younger infusion of voting members into the film academy, the movie in love with movies still won the top awards: Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance "The Shape of Water."More >>
Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies.More >>
If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.More >>
BREAKING: Richmond County Deputies are on scene after a shooting on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street. Dispatch says the call came in at 10:39 p.m. No word yet on how many people have been shot but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.More >>
