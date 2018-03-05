1 WB lane of Columbia Rd. closed after rollover crash in front of Kroger

Rollover crash on Columbia Rd. in front of Kroger in Martinez 3/5/18 (WFXG)

Crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Columbia Road at Kroger Road in Martinez.

According to Columbia County dispatch, two vehicles are involved. One vehicle rolled onto its side.

One westbound lane is shut down. Commuters should plan for delays or seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.