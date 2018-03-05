1 WB lane of Columbia Rd. closed after rollover crash in front o - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 WB lane of Columbia Rd. closed after rollover crash in front of Kroger

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Rollover crash on Columbia Rd. in front of Kroger in Martinez 3/5/18 (WFXG) Rollover crash on Columbia Rd. in front of Kroger in Martinez 3/5/18 (WFXG)
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

Crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Columbia Road at Kroger Road in Martinez.

According to Columbia County dispatch, two vehicles are involved. One vehicle rolled onto its side.

One westbound lane is shut down. Commuters should plan for delays or seek an alternate route.

