Suspect wanted for exposing himself in parking lot of Hephzibah Hardee's

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for exposing himself in public.

According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 23, thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Allen Fulmer exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of Hardee's on Windsor Spring Road. Fulmer was sitting in the driver's seat of a silver 1995 Isuzu Rodeo. Investigators say Fulmer is known to hang out in shopping centers in that vehicle.

If you have any information on Fulmer's whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ken Rogers at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.