Suspect wanted for exposing himself in parking lot of Hephzibah Hardee's

Crews are on the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at Kroger Road in Martinez. According to Columbia County dispatch, two vehicles are involved.More >>
One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend. Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Ripe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon. At around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and N. Belair Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Allen Fulmer, who is wanted for exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of Hardee's on Windsor Spring Road.More >>
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash with serious injuries. The sheriff's office and Fire Rescue are on the scene. The crash happened on River Road at Hwy. 80.More >>
