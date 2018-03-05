Suspect wanted for exposing himself in Hephzibah arrested

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who was wanted for exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of a Hephzibah fast food restaurant.

According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 23, thirty-one-year-old Daniel Allen Fulmer exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of Hardee's on Windsor Spring Road. Fulmer was sitting in the driver's seat of a silver 1995 Isuzu Rodeo. Investigators say Fulmer is known to hang out in shopping centers in that vehicle.

Fulmer was arrested Mar. 7 without incident at the Richmond County Parole Office. He is being held at the Richmond County Detention Center. He's facing two charges: public indecency and parole violation.

CORRECTION: Originally, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office listed Daniel Fulmer as thirty-seven years old. Our original article reflected this. They have now clarified that he is thirty-one.

