UPDATE: Plant Vogtle employee killed in River Rd. crash identified

BREAKING: Richmond County Deputies are on scene after a shooting on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street. Dispatch says the call came in at 10:39 p.m. No word yet on how many people have been shot but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.
Crews are on the scene of a crash on Columbia Road at Kroger Road in Martinez. According to Columbia County dispatch, two vehicles are involved.
One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend. Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Ripe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon. At around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and N. Belair Road.
