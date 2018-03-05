UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in in fiery Burke County crash

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash.

The sheriff's office and Fire Rescue are on the scene. The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. on River Road at Hwy. 80. The sheriff's office says that area will be closed for "quite some time" as crews work to clear the scene.

Officials on the scene tell FOX 54 one person was killed and another taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This story is developing and we will update our story as more information becomes available.

