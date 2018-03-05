Former Keysville, Ga. Mayor Emma Gresham dies - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Former Keysville, Ga. Mayor Emma Gresham dies

Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube) Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)
KEYSVILLE, GA (WFXG) -

Former Mayor of Keysville, Ga. Emma Gresham, passed away Friday night.

She was 92 years old.

Mayor Gresham was an influential leader in Burke County from the 1980's-2005.

William funeral Home in Augusta is overseeing her funeral arrangements.

Fox 54 is working to get more information on her death. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Former Keysville, Ga. Mayor Emma Gresham dies

    Former Keysville, Ga. Mayor Emma Gresham dies

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-03-05 15:56:22 GMT
    Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)
    Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)

    Former Mayor of Keysville, Ga. Emma Gresham, passed away Friday night. She was 92 years old. Mayor Gresham was an influential leader in Burke County from the 1980's-2005. William funeral Home in Augusta is overseeing her funeral arrangements. 

    More >>

    Former Mayor of Keysville, Ga. Emma Gresham, passed away Friday night. She was 92 years old. Mayor Gresham was an influential leader in Burke County from the 1980's-2005. William funeral Home in Augusta is overseeing her funeral arrangements. 

    More >>

  • One dead in McDuffie County crash

    One dead in McDuffie County crash

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:26 AM EST2018-03-05 14:26:04 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend.  Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Ripe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    More >>

    One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend.  Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Ripe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    More >>

  • Burke Co. Sheriff deputy arrested for DUI

    Burke Co. Sheriff deputy arrested for DUI

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:14 AM EST2018-03-05 14:14:21 GMT
    Source: BCSOSource: BCSO
    Source: BCSOSource: BCSO

    Sergeant Vonshay Felton of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday morning around 2am. This comes after he was involved in a single person/vehicle crash in Richmond County. It happened Riverwatch and I-20. Sergeant Felton was arrested for a DUI. “Sergeant Felton has had nothing but an exemplary record however, there are some incidents that even years of great work cannot negate.  

    More >>

    Sergeant Vonshay Felton of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday morning around 2am. This comes after he was involved in a single person/vehicle crash in Richmond County. It happened Riverwatch and I-20. Sergeant Felton was arrested for a DUI. “Sergeant Felton has had nothing but an exemplary record however, there are some incidents that even years of great work cannot negate.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly