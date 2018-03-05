One dead in McDuffie County crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One dead in McDuffie County crash

By Adam Bodner, Producer
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend.  Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Rippe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene.  Investigators say he was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition eastbound on Wire Road, east of Old Milledgeville Road when the car lost control.  The Ford reportedly went onto the shoulder for several hundred feet and then crossed both lanes, hitting a traffic sign. 

The vehicle crossed both traffic lines one more time, rotating counterclockwise traveling 82 feet striking a ditch with its undercarriage.  After the impact with the ditch, the car reportedly overturned making one complete rotation.

Georgia State Patrol says that alcohol use is suspected.

  Former Keysville, Ga. Mayor Emma Gresham dies

    Former Keysville, Ga. Mayor Emma Gresham dies

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:56 AM EST2018-03-05 15:56:22 GMT
    Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)
    Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)Former Mayor Emma Gresham (Source: YouTube)

    Former Mayor of Keysville, Ga. Emma Gresham, passed away Friday night. She was 92 years old. Mayor Gresham was an influential leader in Burke County from the 1980's-2005. William funeral Home in Augusta is overseeing her funeral arrangements. 

    Former Mayor of Keysville, Ga. Emma Gresham, passed away Friday night. She was 92 years old. Mayor Gresham was an influential leader in Burke County from the 1980's-2005. William funeral Home in Augusta is overseeing her funeral arrangements. 

  Burke Co. Sheriff deputy arrested for DUI

    Burke Co. Sheriff deputy arrested for DUI

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:14 AM EST2018-03-05 14:14:21 GMT
    Source: BCSOSource: BCSO
    Source: BCSOSource: BCSO

    Sergeant Vonshay Felton of the Burke County Sheriff's Office was arrested Monday morning around 2am. This comes after he was involved in a single person/vehicle crash in Richmond County. It happened Riverwatch and I-20. Sergeant Felton was arrested for a DUI. "Sergeant Felton has had nothing but an exemplary record however, there are some incidents that even years of great work cannot negate.  

    Sergeant Vonshay Felton of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday morning around 2am. This comes after he was involved in a single person/vehicle crash in Richmond County. It happened Riverwatch and I-20. Sergeant Felton was arrested for a DUI. “Sergeant Felton has had nothing but an exemplary record however, there are some incidents that even years of great work cannot negate.  

