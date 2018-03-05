One dead in McDuffie County crash

Former Mayor of Keysville, Ga. Emma Gresham, passed away Friday night. She was 92 years old. Mayor Gresham was an influential leader in Burke County from the 1980's-2005. William funeral Home in Augusta is overseeing her funeral arrangements.More >>
One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend. Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Ripe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Sergeant Vonshay Felton of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday morning around 2am. This comes after he was involved in a single person/vehicle crash in Richmond County. It happened Riverwatch and I-20. Sergeant Felton was arrested for a DUI. “Sergeant Felton has had nothing but an exemplary record however, there are some incidents that even years of great work cannot negate.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon. At around 4:13 p.m. on Feb. 25, deputies responded to the intersection of Columbia Road and N. Belair Road.More >>
Two video game developers are taking the gaming experience to the next level. Video games don't always have to be about catching the bad guys or racing. It can be used as a therapeutic rehab to help those who've been injured.More >>
