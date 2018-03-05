One dead in McDuffie County crash

One person is dead after a crash in McDuffie County over the weekend. Georgia State Patrol says it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.

GSP says 44 year-old Shawn Nicholas Rippe of Grovetown was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition eastbound on Wire Road, east of Old Milledgeville Road when the car lost control. The Ford reportedly went onto the shoulder for several hundred feet and then crossed both lanes, hitting a traffic sign.

The vehicle crossed both traffic lines one more time, rotating counterclockwise traveling 82 feet striking a ditch with its undercarriage. After the impact with the ditch, the car reportedly overturned making one complete rotation.

Georgia State Patrol says that alcohol use is suspected.

