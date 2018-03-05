Burke Co. Sheriff deputy arrested for DUI

Sergeant Vonshay Felton of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday morning around 2am.

This comes after he was involved in a single person/vehicle crash in Richmond County. It happened Riverwatch and I-20.

Sergeant Felton was arrested for a DUI.

“Sergeant Felton has had nothing but an exemplary record however, there are some incidents that even years of great work cannot negate. The policy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is to conduct an investigation on any employee that is cited or arrested regardless of location. Any Deputy found guilty of DUI would be terminated.” stated Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard

Sergeant Felton has apologized for his actions to the Sheriff and all members of the agency and community. After apologizing, he immediately resigned.

In accordance with policy and procedure, the arrest will be turned over to the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council for investigation.

