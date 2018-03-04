Man wanted for questioning after phone theft at T-Mobile - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man wanted for questioning after phone theft at T-Mobile

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning.  The case involves three phones being stolen from the sales counter at the T-Mobile on Washington Road.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Deputy James Price at (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821- 1080.

