Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. card fraud case

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects. The two subjects pictured from ATM surveillance video footage at a bank are wanted for questioning. The case involves using a bank card that doesn't belong to them.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Steve Fanning or any Financial crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1695 or (706) 821- 1020.

