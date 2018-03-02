UPDATE: 2 killed in Appling fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 2 killed in Appling fire

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
APPLING, GA (WFXG) -

Engines from several Columbia County fire companies are on the scene of a fire on the 6900 block of Cottonwood Drive in Appling.

An official at the scene tells FOX 54 two people, an older couple, died in the fire.

According to Janeabeth Wells with Columbia County, the fire is still active.

