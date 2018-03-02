Burke County family in need of community help to build handicap-friendly home

Engines from several Columbia County fire companies are on the scene of a fire on the 6900 block of Cottonwood Drive in Appling. According to Janeabeth Wells with Columbia County, the fire is still active.More >>
Christopher Grubisa, husband and father of three, survived a severe form of meningitis that almost took his life After walking into the ER assuming he had nothing more than the flu...Christopher and his family soon found out that his life be changed forever.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 1, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Hillview Drive.
Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.
Some people are trying to scam the Internal Revenue Service with their taxes and there are penalties someone could face for lying about dependents. As you get ready to file your taxes there is something important you should know.
