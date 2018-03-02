Victim in deadly Graniteville shooting identified

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Graniteville.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Mar. 1, deputies responded to a 911 call at a home on Hillview Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshots to the chest and face. Deputies also found another man in the bathroom of the home with gunshot wounds. EMS took both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims told deputies that two men entered the victims' home wearing camouflage clothing. The intruders were reportedly armed with handguns. The suspects fled the area after the shooting.

One of the victims, sixty-six-year-old James R. Lower, Sr., was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He died during surgery at around 1 a.m.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

