Expert tips on sprucing up your lawn and garden this spring - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Expert tips on sprucing up your lawn and garden this spring

By Pierce Legeion, Meteorologist
Connect
Flowers and plants sit available for sale at Bedford Greenhouses in Augusta, GA (WFXG) Flowers and plants sit available for sale at Bedford Greenhouses in Augusta, GA (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March.

Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold. Snapdragons, dusty miller, and pansies can tolerate another frost or freeze, but experts warn about planting too much too soon.

“It’s really this time of year about doing things in phases," said Milledge Peterson of Bedford Greenhouses. "Everybody just wants to jump in full throttle and get it all out of the way. We really just recommend taking off little bites at a time. That way you don’t burn yourself in the end.”

You can plant larger flower beds and vegetables in early April, when the threat for a frost or freeze has passed.

If you’re looking for planting ideas, watch the video above.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Expert tips on sprucing up your lawn and garden this spring

    Expert tips on sprucing up your lawn and garden this spring

    Friday, March 2 2018 12:04 PM EST2018-03-02 17:04:24 GMT
    Flowers and plants sit available for sale at Bedford Greenhouses in Augusta, GA (WFXG)Flowers and plants sit available for sale at Bedford Greenhouses in Augusta, GA (WFXG)
    Flowers and plants sit available for sale at Bedford Greenhouses in Augusta, GA (WFXG)Flowers and plants sit available for sale at Bedford Greenhouses in Augusta, GA (WFXG)

    Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.

    More >>

    Many people turn their attention to their lawn and garden this time of year, but you need to be careful about what you plant. The CSRA can still see a frost or freeze during the month of March. Experts say to start small. Plant hanging baskets, small pots, or small flower beds, items that can be brought inside or easily covered if the weather gets too cold.

    More >>

  • Taxpayers try to scam the IRS

    Taxpayers try to scam the IRS

    Friday, March 2 2018 8:25 AM EST2018-03-02 13:25:48 GMT
    Taxpayers try to scam the IRSTaxpayers try to scam the IRS
    Taxpayers try to scam the IRSTaxpayers try to scam the IRS

    Some people are trying to scam the Internal Revenue Service with their taxes and there are penalties someone could face for lying about dependents. As you get ready to file your taxes there is something important you should know.

    More >>

    Some people are trying to scam the Internal Revenue Service with their taxes and there are penalties someone could face for lying about dependents. As you get ready to file your taxes there is something important you should know.

    More >>

  • Mother of student who brought loaded gun to Southside Elementary arrested

    Mother of student who brought loaded gun to Southside Elementary arrested

    Thursday, March 1 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-03-02 03:10:17 GMT

    According to the Richmond County Spokesperson, a Pre-K student brought a loaded gun to Southside Elementary Wednesday Morning. Now, the student's mother is facing charges.

    More >>

    According to the Richmond County Spokesperson, a Pre-K student brought a loaded gun to Southside Elementary Wednesday Morning. Now, the student's mother is facing charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly