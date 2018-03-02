2K Fun Run/Walk on March 24 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

2K Fun Run/Walk on March 24

(WFXG) -

The Fun Run/Walk 2k will be held on March 24 at the Diamond Lakes Regional Park trail.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk/run begins at 8 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers, with a raffle for all racers at the end.

The event costs $10 a person and is open to the public.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Augusta Library.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    AP source: Ex-FBI No. 2 to be criticized in watchdog report

    Thursday, March 1 2018 8:28 PM EST2018-03-02 01:28:39 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 11:43 AM EST2018-03-02 16:43:17 GMT
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe, seen here in a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7, 2017, is expected to be criticized as part of a Justice Department investigation. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

    The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

    More >>

  • China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

    China weighs whether to retaliate over Trump's tariff hikes

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:58 AM EST2018-03-02 06:58:46 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 11:42 AM EST2018-03-02 16:42:45 GMT
    (Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...(Chinatopix Via AP, File). In this Aug. 1, 2016 photo, laborers work in the steel market in Yichang in central China's Hubei province. China has expressed “grave concern” about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing but had no imme...

    Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

    More >>

    Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.

    More >>

  • Boys will be boys: Trump and Baldwin in Twitter feud

    Boys will be boys: Trump and Baldwin in Twitter feud

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:19 AM EST2018-03-02 16:19:08 GMT
    Friday, March 2 2018 11:37 AM EST2018-03-02 16:37:04 GMT
    The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin (right) said his parody of Pres. Donald Trump is 'like agony.' (Source: AP)The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin (right) said his parody of Pres. Donald Trump is 'like agony.' (Source: AP)

    The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”

    More >>

    The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly