2K Fun Run/Walk on March 24

The Fun Run/Walk 2k will be held on March 24 at the Diamond Lakes Regional Park trail.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the walk/run begins at 8 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place finishers, with a raffle for all racers at the end.
The event costs $10 a person and is open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Augusta Library.
