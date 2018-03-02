The Big Mo drive-in movie theater reopens for season

The Big Mo is reopening for the season Friday night.

The gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the first movies beginning at 7:30 p.m.

On the main field Black Panther will play. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumani, Wonder, The Greatest Showman and Pitch Perfect 3 are also all playing.

FOX 54's Jake Rakoci is working on an in-depth piece about how drive-in movies are starting to see a resurgence in popularity.

