UPDATE: N. Augusta bank robbery suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman wanted for robbing a North Augusta bank.

On Mar. 1, North Augusta Public Safety responded to Regions Bank on West Avenue in North Augusta for a reported robbery. A teller at the bank told officers that a black man with a dark complexion handed her a note that indicated he was armed and demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled.

Investigators took the note left with the teller to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office for processing. A fingerprint was found on the note, identifying the suspect as twenty-two-year-old Jhane Dajour Williams of Columbia, SC. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Mar. 13, NADPS was contacted by a SLED officer who had picked up Williams on Two Notch Road in Columbia. She was handed over to NADPS and arrested.

